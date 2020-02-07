South Okanagan couple celebrates 67th wedding anniversary

Beverly and Bill Unrau recently celebrated 67 years together.

At 85 and 87 years old respectivly, the couple have seen a lot together. They celebrated the anniversary of their 1953 wedding on Jan. 31.

To celebrate, they treated themselves to dinner at the Branding Iron in Keremeos, a short drive from their home in Cawston.

“We really like the area, it’s nice and quiet in Cawston,” said Beverly. “We just enjoy it up here.”

Togther they sought a quiet life in the country. For years they have lived on an acerage with 20 fruit trees and a guest house for company. It is very well used during the summer months by their large extended family; four daughters, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Life in the Similkameen has been a pleasant change for the Unraus, who moved after living most of their lives on the coast. They came to Cawston three years ago from to get away from the busy life of Surrey.

“We always liked it up here,” said Beverly. “We should have done it 20 years ago. We really like the area, it’s nice and quiet in Cawston.

“It was getting so congested, anywhere you had to go you had to buck traffic. Here, it’s nice, and neat and tidy.”

Over the years the community has also been very supportive. Their realtor, who lives a short distance from them, clears their driveway with his tractor, and has also cleaned their car for them.

In their 80s, the couple prefers to spend most of their time at home, where they can relax and take things easy.

“We don’t do too much,” said Unrau. “My husband goes out to the workshop when he’s bored. I do jigsaw puzzles, to keep my brain active.”

The couple’s secret to staying together for so many years? Keeping their marriage on equal footing.

“The biggest thing is, you have to give and take. It can’t be just all one side,” said Unrau. “You have to be patient.”

