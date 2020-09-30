An RCMP officer was assaulted during an arrest of an impaired driver on Sept. 28. (Black Press File)

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

A Keremeos police officer was assaulted by an alleged impaired driver in Cawston on Sept. 28.

The 48-year-old Cawston resident faces charges of assaulting a police officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with his probation order.

The officer was responding to a report of a vehicle collision on Newton Road in Cawston.

When he arrived, the officer saw the man in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck parked on the side of the road. The officer also saw smoke coming from the engine.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

The rear tires had caught on debris, but were still continuously spinning from the driver applying the gas pedal.

After the driver turned off the vehicle, and presenting to the officer as being impaired, he was directed to exit the vehicle.

Once he got out of the truck, he became aggressive, including at one point hitting the officer in the face before he was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on Dec. 16, 2020.

