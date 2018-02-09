Students sample career options

King’s Christian student Antony De Wet works on proofreading pages of the Shuswap Market News during his work experience week at the Salmon Arm Observer. -photo contributed

King’s Christian School’s Grade 10-12 high-school students participated in Career Week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 as part of their work-experience program.

This week allows students the opportunity to take their learning outside of the classroom and school walls to get some hands-on experiences in careers of their interest.

This year the school had 34 students placed at various businesses in the Salmon Arm, Enderby & Vernon area, while the other high-school students in high-school were in Guatemala for their service-missions trip.

The Observer hosted Grade 12 student Antony De Wet for the week, who had a chance to try his hand at writing, video journalism, photography and proofreading.

Other placements included stints at the City of Salmon Arm, dental offices, care homes, local schools, veterinary clinics, restaurants, fitness studios and technology firms.