COLLEGE DAYS The photograph shows some of the students and staff in front of Ritchie Hall in the school year 1910 to 1911. At centre are Lady Principal Katheryn McLeod, Principal Everett Sawyer and Vice-Principal R.P. Baker. Okanagan Baptist College opened in September 1906 and closed during the school year 1914 to 1915.

Summerland college operated from 1906 to 1915

Ritchie Hall and Morton Hall were constructed for Okanagan Baptist College

The first classes were taught by Rev. G. Campbell in the Empire Hall building and two students were enrolled.

In spring of 1907, construction began on Ritchie Hall. This building was completed by fall. A second building, Morton Hall, was constructed in 1910.

Summerland college operated from 1906 to 1915

Ritchie Hall and Morton Hall were constructed for Okanagan Baptist College

