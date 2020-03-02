Summerland Fall Fair receives achievement award

Award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair

PLAQUE RECIPIENTS The Summerland Fall Fair Society was the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions Holding the plaque from left are society vice-president Denise MacDonald and board members Bobby Bovenzi and Sarah Senecal. (Contributed)

The Summerland Fall Fair is the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the B.C. Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions for featuring the Buy BC logo at last September’s fair.

The award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

READ ALSO: Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Last year, the Summerland Fall Fair Society used the logo and created photo opportunities for the public at the Farmers Tailgate Meet and Greet event.

Last month the summerland Fall Fair received a grant of $6,500 from the Municipality of Summerland, which gives this community event early support.

The 2020 Fair is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Memorial Park, the Summerland Community Arts Centre and surrounding venues.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fall fair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

Just Posted

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Most Read