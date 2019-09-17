(Black Press file photo)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The gardeners have been working hard all summer potting up plants and growing more from seed. As well as flowering perennials, there will also be ornamental grasses, shrubs and some trees.

The plant list may be viewed on the website at www.summerlandgardens.org.

Fall is the best time to plant perennials in the Okanagan, and the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens are offering a short workshop explaining why.

Fall Planting for Spring Success will begin at 10:30 a.m. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Ponderosa Lawn at the gardens.

Customers may use cash, cheque, credit or debit.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are situated above the Summerland Research and Development Centre, across Highway 97 from Sunoka Provincial Park.

For more information, email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.

Previous story
RBC donates $40,000 to help connect Okanagan youth with employers
Next story
Snapshot: Sicamous Eagles give back

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

Quiet times outlined in Sicamous noise bylaw update

Engine brakes and cars without mufflers specifically prohibited in bylaw

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Snapshot: Sicamous Eagles give back

Junior B Hockey team escorts care home patients in the Parkinson’s Superwalk

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Élan and Winter Breget compete in event hosted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Most Read