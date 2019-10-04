TRAIN RIDE OF TERROR The Kettle Valley Steam Railway will hold its Terror Train rides later this month. (Photo submitted)

Summerland train ride will be a scary experience

Kettle Valley Railway Terror Train on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 will leave riders petrified

By Andrew Mitchell

Following the success of last year, the Kettle Valley Railway Terror Train has returned on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

This time around, they’re building on many of the successful elements from the previous year, along with adding several new features to the train as well as trackside.

The night, which kicks off at 5 p.m. for families and younger audiences, is followed by a more intense experience for mature audiences at 7:30 p.m. It is guaranteed to be a good time for anyone and everyone.

There will be treats and tricks throughout, you will be entertained by a song played and sung by local talent, all while riding on the restored 1912 locomotive the 3716.

And of course, you will leave, petrified!

To book your seat for one of the three nights or for more information visit www.kettlevalleyrail.org or call 250-494-8422.

