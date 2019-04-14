Summerland’s Red Building constructed during railway era

Building location was on what is now Jubilee Road

In 1909, the Canadian Pacific Railway built what was affectionately known as the Red Building at the corner of present day Jubilee Road and Kelley Avenue.

In that year, the proposed Kettle Valley Railroad route was along Rosedale Avenue with a spur line east to C.P.R. President Shaughnessy’s orchard and west to the Red Building.

Over the years, the property has been the site of Muir Steuart’s packing house, Marzuk Friesen’s Homeside Video Store and currently is being extensively renovated for the new PetBarn.

