Henrick Hamelin had to be airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in the Lower Mainland after he fell and broke a femur. (Photo contributed)

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

While falling down can be upsetting for a toddler, when two-year-old Henrick Hamelin has a spill it’s a concern for his parents.

In September, Henrick was diagnosed with Type 1 Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bone Disease, where the body isn’t producing enough collagen resulting in fragile bones. Children with Type 1 are subject to bone fractures from mild traumas such as falling.

Henrick suffered his first break, a femur bone, in February. He was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm and was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment.

In July, Henrick had another fall and suffered another break, this time a tibia. He was treated at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

After the second break, parents Chelsea and Keelan Hamelin turned to Google to find out what could be going on.

“His falls were just from walking, he didn’t fall off anything, he wasn’t doing anything crazy, so we were concerned something could have been wrong,” explained Chelsea.

During their research, the Salmon Arm couple heard about a child that had Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), so they looked it up and brought what they found to their doctor. Soon after they were referred to a specialist, testing was done and they had a diagnosis for Henrick by September.

Read more: Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

Read more: B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Read more: Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

“We’ve become helicopter parents for sure because you kind of have to be,” said Chelsea. “We’ve made adjustments around our home to minimize the risk to falls. My kids are falling all the time so it’s been really hard and there’s always a sense of panic whenever he falls and hurts himself.”

The couple are awaiting a meeting with BC Children’s Hospital for a treatment plan, and in the meantime have found help from a private doctor in functional medicine with experience treating OI. They also have a December appointment at BC Children’s Hospital to discuss dental work needed for Henrick – dental cracks and cavities can be an issue for people with Type 1 OI.

Seeing what her brother and sister-in-law are going through, with Chelsea on maternity leave with three children and Keelan working nights at the Canoe mill, Lindsay Hamelin set up a GoFundMe account for the family to try and raise some financial support.

“It’s all adding up and Chelsea is at home with all three of them, and my brother is looking at getting a second job,” said Lindsay. “He already works nights and they’ve got their hands full.”

The GoFundMe page, Medical Care for Henrick, was set up on Tuesday, Nov. 5. As of Thursday, it was at $2,600 of its initial $5,000 goal.

Chelsea said she and Keelan are overwhelmed by the love and support received.

“You want to do everything you can for your kids, and we were just pushing it and pushing it and they wanted to help us so we weren’t so stressed out about wanting to help our kid,” said Chelsea. “It’s been pretty emotional, but in a good way… “We hadn’t really told people what was going and now everyone obviously knows, and people are reaching out and just giving their support, and it is really nice to feel that love from people from afar and people saying, ‘If there’s anything I can do to help, let me know,’ and ‘I’m sorry you’re going through this.’ It’s been really nice and we’ve been feeling the love a lot.”

The GoFundMe is to help the Hamelins with medical costs, and Lindsay says every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A second fall for Henrick resulted in a broken tibia. This led his parents Chelsea and Keelan and their doctor to a diagnosis of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bone Disease. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease
Next story
Not looking forward to raking? Here’s why to leave the leaves

Just Posted

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Both hairdressers work at Salmon Arm Tangles Salon

Fifth annual film festival in Salmon Arm to celebrate people’s ‘diversabilities’

Public invited to view thought-provoking, heart-warming films, show support for local group

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

West Kelowna resident warns of Santa’s Toy House scam

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Most Read