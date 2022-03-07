Sweatin’ for Science sets a fundraising goal of $100,000 for 2022

Science Fair Foundation BC aims to raise $100,000 this year in its biggest fundraiser of the year, Sweatin’ for Science.

The Science Fair Foundation BC’s biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science is back, this time with a space theme and an ambitious fundraising goal.

The group has set a goal of $100,000, which is just over double the funds raised last year. As a part of the challenge, participants clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing and paddle boarding and they can ask friends and family members to pledge money if they reach their activity goals.

“The goal of Sweatin’ for Science is to break barriers in access to STEM education. We are excited to have so many great partners and sponsors on board this year and, with their help, we will be able to reach more young people with our programs and resources this year,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of The Science Fair Foundation BC.

The second annual Fitness ‘FUNdraiser’ held throughout BC and Yukon encourages participants to commit to a month of fun, fitness challenges and peer-to-peer fundraising to benefit youth programming and resources in the areas of science, technology and innovation.

Not all youth have access to the same resources in their homes, schools, or communities to be able to pursue science, technology or innovation interests and the goal of Sweatin’ for Science is to give the next Roberta Bondars, David Suzukis, Irene Uchidas and Alexander Graham Bells the opportunity to realize their potential.

Funds raised support education programs and opportunities in thirteen regions across BC and Yukon to nurture, inspire and elevate youth. This includes financial aid opportunities for youth to develop their ideas and/or attend events outside of their home communities and provides mentorship program access to youth so they may better understand their projects.

Over the past 21 years, Science Fair Foundation BC has Set the Pace in the Knowledge Race through community participation with the now retired Science Fair Fun Run. Join the Sweatin’ for Science team in May 2022 as they ‘Get their sweat on’ in both self-directed and programmed fitness challenges. You can register as an individual, a family, group of friends or corporate team.

This year’s programming will include the opportunity to partake in weekly self-directed fitness challenges and live fitness programming with an ‘out of this world’ twist led by fitness experts from across BC and Yukon.

The Sweatin’ for Science event app through partner atlasGO, allows you to sync your favourite fitness tracker or manually enter your workout activities online or through their iOS and Android compatible apps. Don’t forget to take photos of you ‘getting your sweat on’ to add to the event app ‘sweaty selfie’ page and your own social feeds. Remember to tag us #sweatinforscience @sweatinforscience

