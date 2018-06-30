Teachers and support staff honored at Salmon Arm board meeting

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District recognized several staff members who have been with the district for 20-30 years during their June 19 board meeting. Nancy Kolkind, Bev Dewitt, Sandi Little, Don Bennet, Karen Packalen, Rob Neid, Megan Ollinger, Michael Booth, Brenda O’Dell, Erin Janowsky, Lynda Bennett, Pamela Dettwiler, Lynn Perepolkin, Corrinne Langston, Stephen Ollinger, Donna Spelay, Dorothy Jones, Leehann Mohle, Rachel Richardson and Barbara Scafe received 20 year recognition. Suzanne James, Donald Ennis, Alan Harrison, Heather Reid and Scott Foster received 30 year recognition. (Image contributed by Alice Hucul)