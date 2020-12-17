Teens get a boost from North Okanagan RCMP

Teen Junction’s Sara Isaac accepts funds from Vernon Crime Prevention Coordinator Regan Borisenko and RCMP Const. David Brovold from the annual appreciation evening auction fundraiser. (Contributed)

Less fortunate youth in our community are getting some Christmas cheer thanks to some friends of the law.

The Vernon RCMP Volunteers are local residents who actively engage in operations and initiatives that assist the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with keeping our communities safe. In addition to volunteering a significant amount of personal time, each year they use the proceeds from the annual appreciation evening auction, held via Zoom this year, to support local charities to help bring a little more joy to the holidays.

This year’s funds, $600, is going to Vernon Teen Junction Program to help with their holiday funding for youth in Vernon.

Sara Isaac, with Teen Junction, says, “this extra money at this time of year makes a big difference in their ability to help youth who are less fortunate.”

The RCMP are pleased to be able to help make a difference for teens in need.

“The Vernon North Okanagan fully supports the good work our volunteers do and of course helping out our youth in Vernon,” school resource officer Const. David Brovold said. “We are very proud of our volunteers and their commitment to our citizens.”

