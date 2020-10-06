Sicamous’ food bank, run by the Eagle Valley Community Support Society, received numerous sacks of donated food collected during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sept. 26. (Contributed)

Thanksgiving food drive tops up North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

More than 7,000 kgs of food gathered for Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Sorrento and Enderby food banks

Shelves were replenished at North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks following the recent BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

During this year’s event, held on Saturday, Sept. 26, volunteers collected 7,865 kilograms (17,340 lbs) of food and $855 in donations from neighbourhoods in Enderby, Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Sorrento, for local food banks.

“People were so generous of their time and donations,” said local event organizer Carmyn Block. “It really gives me faith in mankind.”

Brown paper shopping bags marked with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive logo were distributed to homes prior to the event.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive began in 2009 in Burnaby to assist the local food bank and has since expanded to become a provincewide initiative to assist community food banks. The food drive is a non-denominational project and is open to all interested individuals, community groups, religious organizations, businesses or others.

Salmon Arm BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers were busy visiting neighbourhoods to gather food donations for the annual event held on Sept. 26. (Contributed)

