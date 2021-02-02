The Shuswap Trail Alliance’s annual fundraiser will be held online this year with a three-week silent auction beginning on Feb. 5. (File photo)

Three week Shuswap Trail Alliance auction set to go live

Shuswap Trails Deep Winter Lockdown Online Silent Auction kicks off on Feb. 5

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is once again hosting its much-anticipated annual fundraiser, but this year with a twist.

Due to current health restrictions preventing gatherings the Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) is shifting its fundraiser online with a silent auction that will run for three weeks, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 28.

According to the STA, while it’s not quite the party of the year you’ve come to look forward to, it is going to be a month of supporting trails throughout the Shuswap and supporting local businesses.

The community is invited to join the 2021 Shuswap Trails Deep Winter Lockdown Online Silent Auction at trellis.org/shuswaptrails2021fundraiser.

Last year’s in-person event attracted close to 500 guests and raised more than $50,000 in support of STA trail projects throughout the region.

Recognizing 2020 was a difficult year for many, the online auction is being presented as an opportunity for businesses, that donated to the auction to promote their organizations, reach new customers and reconnect with existing followers.

Over the course of the ongoing pandemic, the Shuswap’s trail systems received significant use, and the STA received many grateful messages from trail users of all ages and walks of life.

“We are truly blessed with the wide and varied network of outdoor recreational trails we’ve collaboratively developed, built and maintained over the years,” says Jen Bellhouse, Associate Director of the STA. “It has become an invaluable community asset that supports both our physical and mental health.”

For more information about the Shuswap Trail Alliance, visit www.shuswaptrails.com.

UPDATE: No free beer, but half price nachos for supporting local restaurants

