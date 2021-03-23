The City of Vernon is looking for input into its Climate Action Plan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public feedback sought on city’s climate action plan

Public engagement on the draft Climate Action Plan wraps up tomorrow (Wednesday, March 24).

Residents and businesses are encouraged to activate their voice and have their say. Review the information on the draft plan (or read the whole plan), and then take a short survey to tell us what you think.

“Your input on the draft Climate Action Plan is important,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Knowing what the community thinks about the plan is critical when Council considers endorsement of the plan next month.”

The plan is both practical and aspirational and reflects many community conversations, the knowledge of the Climate Action Advisory Committee, and the input of experts. The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city has developed online materials and a short survey to collect feedback. The engagement period will close March 24, 2021.

After the opportunity for engagement is complete, the city will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to Council for consideration.

To view the draft plan, go to vernon.ca/climateaction. For more information, or if you have questions on the Climate Action Plan, contact Laurie Cordell, Manager, Long Range Planning and Sustainability at lcordell@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Coldstream cancels spring garden waste, leaf drop-off program

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Lake firefighters earn Fire Department of the Year honours
Next story
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Just Posted

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department’s fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
House near Sicamous a total loss following fire

Location on a narrow dirt road hampered firefighting efforts but the blaze didn’t spread

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

Students of the Shuswap Music Festival receive recognition and awards in celebration of their achievements at a previous Gala Concert. (Submitted)
Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Young musicians will perform over video to be critiqued

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)
Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton police arrest suspected mystery bomber

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears Mountie at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Most Read