Students experience new artistic endeavours

Shuswap North-Okanagan elementary students had an opportunity to broaden their artistic abilities during the School District #83 24th Annual Art Fair.

A highlight of the art fair were the workshops held Wednesday, March 7, at the Mall at Piccadilly – where student artworks are on display throughout the week.

There were 10 workshops in total, including Cindee Rempel offering a crash-course on photo tinting, Diana Jewell with a First Nations art workshop on how to use bead looms, Catherine Auten and Chericce Bermel providing pottery basics, Laura-Lee Knowles with spiral wire wrapping, Melissa Nasby with fun and furry fibre art, pen and ink techniques with Terry Greenhough, Lisa Abbott with print making, Eiko Uehara with Japanese calligraphy and Adam Meikle teaching painting basics while students bring their own canvas’ to life.

Bastion Elementary student John Lane carefully details a wall for the clay house he’s building in a pottery workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hillcrest Elementary student Jocelyn Wohlford strings beads on a bead loom in the First Nations Art workshop instructed by Diana Jewell, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kings Christian student Hannah Breugem looks on as Bastion Elementary’s McKenna Forthsyth checks out her completed print in Lisa Abbott’s print-making workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hillcrest student L.J. Steward received help from father John with his clay fairy house in the pottery workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Friends & Neighbours: New baby shifts business to breakfast
Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

