Ignite the Arts’ “Parade For No Reason” came to downtown Penticton on Friday, March 31. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

VIDEO: Fire-spinners, brass musicians star at ‘Parade For No Reason’ in Penticton

The event kicked off the Ignite the Arts Festival’s final weekend in 2023

Just because it happened for no reason doesn’t mean it was all for nothing.

That’s one way to describe the Ignite the Arts Festival in Penticton on Friday, March 31, when several dozens took to the downtown streets for an evening of song, dance and celebration during the “Parade For No Reason.”

The Western News’ Brennan Phillips captured all the action, with the second annual festival kicking off its final weekend of events in 2023.

The fun started at 6 p.m., by the Elk’s Hall parking lot on Ellis Street.

Brass musicians, local artists and even a fire-spinning routine headlined the parade’s downtown festivities.

Ignite the Arts’ “Parade For No Reason” came to downtown Penticton on Friday, March 31, featured fire-spinners. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

The Ignite the Arts Festival wraps up Sunday, April 2, with both free and ticketed events.

All of the scheduled fun can be viewed on the festival’s website.

Friday’s parade, like many of the scheduled events during the festival, was free of admission.

The festival celebrated its inaugural year in 2022.

This year’s edition of Ignite the Arts kicked off March 24.

PHOTOS: ‘No shortage of vibrancy’ at Ignite the Arts Festival’s Walk in Penticton

