VIDEO: Graduating students parade through Summerland

The parade of graduating students, a long-standing tradition in Summerland, was held on Thursday, June 25, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

During the pandemic, gatherings of more than 50 people have been prohibited in British Columbia, but organizers of the Summerland 2020 Dry Grad Committee were able to arrange the event.

Debbie Patterson, co-chair of the committee, said the 2020 parade lasted roughly an hour and a half, beginning at 3 p.m. Graduates marched along Main Street, spaced two metres apart, in three stages while crowds on the sidewalks cheered.

“We, the Summerland 2020 Dry Grad Committee, are trying to give our grads a memory that is in compliance with provincial health regulations,” Patterson said.

Main Street was closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the parade.

