VIDEO: Indigenous song and dance delights crowd at Salmon Arm music festival

Indigenous artists sang and danced in front of an energetic crowd at Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival today (March 18).

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (March 18), and features a lineup of six musical acts from around the area.

The free, all-ages festival is put on by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) and included food trucks, vendors, storytelling and a stew made by the festival’s indigenous volunteers. The stew was cooked to share and to feed the guests that came to hear the live music and support the artists, said organizer Kenthen Thomas.

Live music will continue into the evening with interactive elements like the round dance that All My Relations dancers performed with the crowd.

Bernie Marchand, Ryan Oliverius, Tyler Jensen Williams and Seth Spotted Eagle performed dances and Oliverius and Williams played flute music after Rain Penner August serenaded guests with his original songs. The rest of the setlist, found on SAFMS social media and website, continues into the evening.

