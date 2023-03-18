Seth Spotted Eagle performing a chicken dance at Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Indigenous song and dance delights crowd at Salmon Arm music festival

Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival features artists, vendors, food and more

Indigenous artists sang and danced in front of an energetic crowd at Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival today (March 18).

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (March 18), and features a lineup of six musical acts from around the area.

The free, all-ages festival is put on by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) and included food trucks, vendors, storytelling and a stew made by the festival’s indigenous volunteers. The stew was cooked to share and to feed the guests that came to hear the live music and support the artists, said organizer Kenthen Thomas.

Live music will continue into the evening with interactive elements like the round dance that All My Relations dancers performed with the crowd.

Bernie Marchand, Ryan Oliverius, Tyler Jensen Williams and Seth Spotted Eagle performed dances and Oliverius and Williams played flute music after Rain Penner August serenaded guests with his original songs. The rest of the setlist, found on SAFMS social media and website, continues into the evening.

READ MORE: Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmIndigenousLive musicMusicmusic festivalsRoots and Blues Festival

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm pop-up market a sure sign of spring

Just Posted

Chelsea Hope and her friend sell hair bows and scrunchies under the name Emi and Ellie Bowtique, named after Hope’s daughters. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm pop-up market a sure sign of spring

Seth Spotted Eagle performing a chicken dance at Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Indigenous song and dance delights crowd at Salmon Arm music festival

(Black Press File Photo)
Sicamous Easter egg hunt returns to Finlayson Park

The B.C. government recently recently banned the use of the app TikTok from its employees' work phones. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Viewpoint: Privacy and personal data the cost of using social media

Pop-up banner image