VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

A Shuswap family is spreading cheer with a musical parody documenting their efforts to avoid contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Set to the tune of The Beatles colourful classic Yellow Submarine, the video features parents Darcy and Brad Calkins and kids Sam, Max, Katy and Ian, cooped up at home or walking about their Salmon Arm neighbourhood, singing with notable exhaustion about their isolation experience.

“As we walk and run our dog, we see our friends our outside too. But we must avoid them all. Or Doctor Henry will have to call,” sings Brad in one verse.

Darcy explained the video, which took the better part of a day to make, was prompted by a family musical challenge, influenced by video parodies that others have been sharing over the internet.

“My sisters and I said why don’t we all challenge our families to do one…,” said Darcy. “This is something my family has done in the past where we write musicals, and none of us are particularly talented in any form, we just think it’s funny.”

Darcy said they picked the song Yellow Submarine because it’s universally known. For the video they dressed in bright colours influenced by the 1968 animated motion picture of the same name.

Scenes in the video were largely inspired by what the Calkins have been doing to keep busy while helping to flatten the curve.

Darcy said her kids were happy to participate, though they did provide some editing requests.

“Some of the footage that we shot, when we showed them, they’re like, ‘No you’re not, cut that,’” said Darcy. “We tried to not super embarrass them… They were largely happy to participate though. They were bored too.”

The video will be a keepsake for the Calkins, a happy memory born from challenging times.

“Hopefully it will continue to make us giggle going forward out of it,” said Darcy.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge
Next story
WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

A blaze has broken out on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The Shuswap fire appears to be climbing the hill above the residential area

FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

Customers can apply for the relief program through the utility’s website

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

‘…Our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving’

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

VIDEO: Teachers at Kelowna middle school shoot video to show support for students

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

Most Read