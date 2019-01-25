Mary MacLachlan listens as a sing-along celebration of Robbie Burns Day at Shuswap Lodge turns to the singing of Happy Birthday in honour of MacLachlan’s 103rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm resident celebrates 103

Shuswap Lodge residents sing to Mary MacLachlan and Robert Burns

A Robbie Burns Day celebration at Shuswap Lodge was briefly interrupted to recognize another special day, resident Mary MacLachlan’s 103rd birthday.

Musical numbers dedicated to the Bard of Ayrshire were temporarily put on hold so the crowd in the Shuswap Lodge common room could sing Happy Birthday to MacLachlan, afterwhich MacLachlan returned to singing along with the group when the Burns celebration recommenced.

At her 102nd birthday, MacLachlan said the key to a long life is happiness.

“Be happy! that’s what we’re here for – and to other people, not just yourself,” said MacLachlan.

