Video: Sicamous thanks dedicated food bank driver

Joe Sanche has delivered over 100,000 lbs of food to the food bank in the past year.

The grocery truck driven by Joe Sanche backs into the EVCSS food bank in Sicamous on Thursday, April 30. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

100,000 lbs. of food is a lot for a small town food bank and one man has trucked it all to the one in Sicamous.

Along with other sources, the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s (EVCSS) Sicamous food bank gets a weekly restocking when Joe Sanche comes to town. Sanche is a big rig driver for Associated Grocers who along with another employee of the grocery group has been collecting food returned by stores and redirecting it to food banks.

EVCSS executive director Janet McLean Senft said they are very appreciative of Sanche’s weekly delivery, particularly when it contains fresh produce. She said Sanche’s loads dropped off in Sicamous have totalled 100,000 lbs over the past year.

“We call him our food angel,” McLean-Senft said.

When Sanche pulled up to the EVCSS food bank on Thursday, April 30, he was greeted by more than 30 Sicamous residents, many of them them banging on pots and pans and holding up signs expressing their thanks. Sanche said he was surprised with the welcome.



