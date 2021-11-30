The annual United Against Violence Against Women Candlelight Vigil will take place Monday, Dec. 6 at both the Vernon and Salmon Arm campuses of Okanagan College. (Image contributed)

Vigils in Salmon Arm, Vernon to remember women killed in Montreal massacre

Okanagan College candlelight vigils to raise awareness of all murdered and missing women

Thirty-two years to the day after the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal, a vigil will once again be held to honour and remember the 14 young women murdered, as well as the hundreds of murdered and missing women across the country.

It was on Dec. 6, 1989 that hatred for ‘feminists’ was the catalyst for the murder of 14 young female engineering students, as well as the wounding of 10 other women and one man.

Each year since, groups across Canada hold vigils to remember the women and to raise awareness of the ongoing and increasing numbers of Indigenous and other women missing or murdered.

Salmon Arm and Vernon are no exception.

While last year’s vigil was virtual, this year there will be short, in-person events at both the Vernon and Salmon Arm campuses of Okanagan College. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Organizers encourage people to dress warmly because part of the events will take place outdoors.

Those attending are asked to gather indoors in the cafeteria at 4 p.m. People will move outside for the outdoor vigils at 4:45 p.m. For more information, go to okanagan.bc.ca/vigil

