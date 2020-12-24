WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

After some slight confusion, the locally organized Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade went ahead Wednesday evening.

As many as 20 tractors, trailers and semi cabs set out through downtown Armstrong, down Rosedale Avenue and onto the highway towards Enderby, decked out in festive lights, horns honking to spread holiday cheer.

The local farmers had previously considered cancelling the event out of uncertainty as to whether COVID-19 restrictions on events and gatherings could be adhered to, but in the end the Christmas spirit was too strong to park the event.

READ MORE: Grandmother makes Christmas special for families in memory of Vernon teen

READ MORE: EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

Brendan Shykora

ChristmasParade