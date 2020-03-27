Nine-year-old Armstrong girl, Lucy Popowich, channels her creativity amid isolation recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and creates online TV talk show for kids. (Lucy’s Channel - YouTube)

WATCH: Okanagan girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled classes for students across the province and nine-year-old Lucy Popowich found herself with a lot of extra time and nothing to fill it with. But, instead of turning on the TV and melting into the couch, Lucy decided to create her own.

Enter the Morning Kids Show starring Miss Lucy Popowich.

Inspired by her TV talk show idol Jimmy Fallon, Lucy took pen to paper and crafted her first script.

Garnering topical inspiration from conversations over dinner with family, the Armstrong Elementary student’s show covers anything from fashion to fitness.

The five-minute long videos see Miss Lucy interviewing her special guests, often played by mom and dad.

“We’re running out of guests,” Lucy said.

Giselle Popowich, Lucy’s mom, said it forces everyone to get creative with wigs, costumes and hockey gear.

Mom said the whole family is helping with Lucy’s project.

“Lucy’s two sisters and dad help with filming, music and ideas,” Giselle said.

Tipsy, the three-legged Beagle-cross and family cat Ozzy Pawsbourne have also made special guest appearances.

“I just didn’t have a lot to do in isolation,” Lucy said, noting this project is something she’d like to continue post-pandemic.

But, she admitted, she misses going to school.

“I never thought I’d say that.”

Mom Giselle said Lucy has always been an entertainer.

“She’s always loved entertaining us,” she said. “I think it’s adorable that she’s turned that around to entertain others.”

“I want to be an actor,” Lucy chimed in.

And so far, the feedback has been great.

“Everyone’s loving it,” Lucy said.

Giselle said she’s been sharing all of the wonderful Facebook comments with Lucy.

“You open up your newsfeed and it’s world-ending stories all the time,” Giselle said. “It’s nice to see something out there that puts some smiles on people’s faces.”

It’s a reminder, she said, that it’s “OK to laugh and smile.”

“Remember to like and subscribe to the channel,” Lucy said.

Coronavirus

