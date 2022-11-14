We will remember them: Salmon Arm Legion hosts Remembrance Day ceremony

People began gathering early at Salmon Arm’s cenotaph Friday for the first Remembrance Day open to the public in two years.
Hosted by the Salmon Arm Legion, Branch 62 president Harley Belt served as MC for the occasion, which saw a large crowd of people once again gather around the cenotaph property to pause for two minutes of silence to honour, thank and remember the Fallen.
Salmon Arm Legion president Harley Belt announces the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph during the legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Walter Webster salutes after placing a wreath at the cenotaph during the Salmon Arm Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Legion member John Kohuch receives special recognition from those in attendance at the legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
The honour guards leave the cenotaph at the completion of the Salmon Arm Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Local pilots of the Snowflake flying club conduct their annual Remembrance Day flyover, reaching Salmon Arm’s cenotaph after the completion of the Salmon Arm Legion’s ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)