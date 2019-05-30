Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

For the past seven years, Luke Johnson has been designing custom websites for businesses.

Johnson, the owner of Open Skies Media, uses his training in marketing, his experience in business and his knowledge of the WordPress platform to create visually attractive business websites.

He puts an emphasis on providing custom work and flexibility to meet the needs of his customers.

Since starting the website design company, Johnson has seen many changes in web design and online technology.

“A lot of the focus is now designed for mobile and personal devices,” he said.

He added that clients are now asking for help in connecting their sites with social media platforms.

As the web continues to evolve, Johnson expects to see more changes in the future.

He said animation, images and graphics will play a bigger role in websites in the future.

Originally from Saskatoon, Johnson and his wife moved to Summerland 10 years ago.

READ ALSO: 72 Summerland businesses nominated for awards

READ ALSO: Summerland chamber board sworn in

At the time, he took a job as a bookkeeper with Summerland TireCraft, but when the job came to an end, he chose to go into business for himself, starting a web design business.

Starting a small business to support his wife and two daughters was challenging and Johnson recalls it took three years to get the business off the ground.

During that time, he said his religious faith was a source of strength as he was starting his new business venture.

Over the years, he has developed many strong relationships with his business clients.

He places a high value on a commitment to customer service for his clients.

Johnson is also active within the community.

He serves on the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and also volunteers his time with the Ryga Arts Festival and the Agur Lake Camp Society.

“I’ve always wanted to be involved in the community,” he said.

The work he has done with the Agur Lake Camp Society also resonates with Johnson on a more personal level.

The camp’s purpose, in providing an outdoor experience to those with disabilities, is close to his heart as he is living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary condition affecting the nerves and muscle growth in his extremities.

Johnson said his business work, along with his chamber and volunteer commitments, are the result of a deep love he has for Summerland.

“You couldn’t ask for a better community,” he said.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.