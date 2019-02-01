Weigh in on safe water, recreation

Shuswap Watershed Council provides direction and oversight on water quality, new members wanted

The Shuswap Watershed Council is looking for new committee members to serve a three-year term on the council. The role of council members is to provide direction and oversight for its water quality and safe boating and recreation programs. (Darren Robinson photo)

If water quality is of interest, the Shuswap Watershed Council would like to hear from you.

The council is inviting residents of the Shuswap to apply to become a community representative on the council. Up to three community representative seats are available, each for a three-year term beginning in April 2019.

The watershed council membership consists of representatives from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Secwepemc Nation, City of Salmon Arm, District of Sicamous, Regional District of North Okanagan, BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and BC Ministry of Agriculture.

There are also three community representatives currently, whose terms are up for renewal this spring.

The role of council members is to provide direction and oversight for its water quality and safe boating and recreation programs. The diverse membership of the watershed council enables input and perspectives from various organizations and jurisdictions across the Shuswap watershed.

“Applicants should live or work in the Shuswap, have a keen interest in water quality and safe boating, and have a solid track record of working with committees,” says Erin Vieira, program manager for the Shuswap Watershed Council.

Anyone interested in applying for a community representative position is invited to go to www.shuswapwater.ca to learn more about the role, and fill out an Expression of Interest form.

