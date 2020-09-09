Weight of depression and suicide carried on Okanagan walk

Coldstream man marks Suicide Prevention Day by walking from Vernon to Kelowna and back

A Coldstream man is taking some big steps towards raising awareness about a cause close to his heart.

Chad Carbol has committed to walking 100 kilometres of the Okanagan Rail Trail, which he estimates will take approximately 25 hours, and he’ll be carrying an extra 25 pounds.

He will set out at 6 a.m. from Vernon and head to Kelowna and back on Thursday, Sept. 10, for Suicide Prevention Day.

“An average of 4,000 people commit suicide in Canada every year,” Carbol said. “Almost everyone has known someone who has thought about or committed suicide.”

Anyone and everyone is welcome to join for as little or as long as they choose.

“The walk is designed to represent the weight that depression and suicide has on individuals, families and friends. As such I will be wearing a weighted vest of approximately 25 lbs.”

To support Carbol and his suicide awareness efforts, donations are being accepted for the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention via his Facebook fundraiser at https://www.facebook.com/donate/299943114659213. He is hoping to raise $4,000 towards the cause.

CASP’s ultimate purpose is to reduce the suicide rate and minimize the harmful consequences of suicidal behaviour.

READ MORE: Suicide prevention event moves online in Vernon this fall

REA DMORE: Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in Vernon

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

suicide