What’s the good news, 2020? New Year’s baby named after hockey great

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

After being left stranded without power during a snowstorm, the Campbell family managed to find a place to stay in time to give the Shuswap its first baby of 2020.

Arriving on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9:48 a.m. at Shuswap Lake General Hospital (SLGH), Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell was born to Toni and Scott Campbell of Salmon Arm.

On New Year’s Eve, the family was left stranded at home without power due to a fallen tree that blocked access to their property. The family, their three dogs and one toddler broke trail through nearly a metre of fresh snow so Toni could stay somewhere close to the hospital.

The toddler, three-year-old Robson Campbell, was pleased to be a brother but was still getting used to the idea.

“He’s pretty happy, a little reluctant this morning just because he knows that she’s fragile. He’s not four yet so he’s just trying to be cautious,” Scott said.

“He looked like a much bigger kid when he walked into the room today somehow.”

Sydney’s middle names were given in honour of her great grandmother Margaret Pohl and great aunt Marjorie Shurey of Vernon. Her first name, however, comes from her parents’ and grandparents’ close connection to the game of hockey.

Toni’s father worked as a Zamboni driver for the Calgary Flames and her mother worked at Saddledome for the same team.

Scott worked in hockey for 15 years as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, the Sicamous Eagles and a college hockey team in Alberta.

“We’re just big hockey fans so she’s named after Sidney Crosby, our Olympic golden champion,” Scott said.

