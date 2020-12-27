Unable to attend pottery shows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shuswap potter Bruce Nyeste has reopened his Mud, Sweat and Tears Pottery studio, 3312 Gray Rd. at Blind Bay. (Contributed)

What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap potter’s empty bowls help fill food bank

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Vahlleri Semeniuk is bowled over by Shuswap potter Bruce Nyeste’s efforts to support the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Back in April of this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic having prompted the cancellation of upcoming pottery shows, Bruce Nyeste of the Shuswap’s Mud, Sweat and Tears Pottery began pouring his creative energy into producing a batch of 100 bowls, each to be sold for a minimum $20 donation at DeMille’s Farm Market, with all of the proceeds going to Second Harvest.

From that initial run of Nyeste’s “empty bowl” project, he was able to donate $2,036 to Second Harvest.

This success prompted Nyeste to create another 500 bowls, again intended to raise money for the food bank.

Nyeste said Tuesday, July 7, there were maybe 30 bowls remaining at DeMille’s. When they’ve sold, he anticipated returning to Second Harvest with another cheque, this time for about $10,000.

“He has really stepped up, he’s been very driven in this whole process, he’s really committed to it and we’re very grateful,” said Semeniuk, manager of Second Harvest.

Nyeste said he was over-the-moon pleased with how well the empty bowl project has gone, grateful to everyone who helped him help the food bank and for the educational experience the project proved to be.

“I’ve been able to use the bowls for doing glaze trials on, so I’ve managed to develop a whole palette of new glazes,” he said.

Potter Bruce Nyeste of Sorrento’s Mud, Sweat and Tears Stoneware and Porcelain Pottery, donates a cheque for $2,036 to Second Harvest food bank manager Vahlleri Semeniuk. The funds were raised from the sale of 100 bowls Nyeste made and sold through DeMille’s Farm Market for donation. (Contributed)

