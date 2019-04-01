DEDICATED SERVICE Sheila White was named Summerland’s Citizen of the Year at the 81st annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards. The awards were presented on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

For many years, Sheila White has been involved in the community of Summerland.

On Saturday evening, this ongoing dedication was recognized as she was named Summerland’s Citizen of the Year at the 81st annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards.

RELATED: Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

RELATED: GUEST COLUMN: Council role involves listening and learning

The award is presented annually.

White, 95, has lived in Summerland for 63 years and she is very involved within the community. She has been an educator, school principal, politician, author, environmentalist, volunteer and patron of the arts.

She is still involved with the community and she is active with numerous charities, and social organizations at her church.

“I’ve had 63 wonderful years here, and I hope the next 63 will be just as wonderful,” she said as she received her award.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Just Posted

Snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities want to be consulted on further closures

Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

Wings of Mercy drones have begun looking, ground search in plans for May.

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

‘Believe in miracles’: Man caught in SilverStar avalanche has amazing outlook on life

The outpouring of community support has aided Fisher’s road to recovery

Banners and barn quilts to beautify Sicamous

Work of volunteer artists displayed at the Red Barn March 30 and 31

Letter: Surgery wait times in B.C. improve, much work to do

After years of government inaction on wait times for surgeries, British Columbians… Continue reading

Most Read