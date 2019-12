The White Lake Fire Dept held their 12th Annual Community Food Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A total of 1931.2 lbs and $1,030 was collected when the fire department members went door to door to collect for the Sorrento Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

The White Lake Fire Dept held their 12th Annual Community Food Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A total of 1931.2 lbs and $1,030 was collected when the fire department members went door to door to collect for the Sorrento Food Bank. The fire department is grateful to South Shuswap residents for giving generously. (Photo submitted)

