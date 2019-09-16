Winter Carnival digging up historic events in North Okanagan

60th anniversary festival urging community groups to join in with their favourite event

Carmen Griswold, her sister Azaria, Jessica Cole and Elaine Lloyd of Kelowna execute a “Ladies Chain Across” at the recent Dancing in Wonderland event sponsored at the Halina Centre by Star Country Squares during Vernon Winter Carnival in 2018. (George Campbell photo)

Planning for the 60th Anniversary of Vernon Winter Carnival is well underway and the organization is looking for events to complete the 10-day festival.

Carnival Remembers the 60’s – presented by Valley First – runs Feb. 7-16, 2020. The theme was chosen in honour of the 60th Anniversary year, paying homage to the decade Vernon

Winter Carnival made its debut.

“We’re really encouraging organizations to bring back their favourite events this year, either from the 1960s or any event they’ve loved from past Carnivals,” said Vicki Proulx, Executive Director.

Last year there were more than 95 events hosted throughout the 10-day Carnival, however there have been thousands of events hosted over the 59 years of the Festival’s history.

Carnival is hoping to bring back many of those past events, showcasing the rich history of this Vernon tradition.

“Many families in Vernon have attended various Carnival events for generations now. The 60th Anniversary is a great opportunity to bring back events that bring our community

together and showcase our beautiful winter playground to locals and tourists,” said Proulx.

“The Carnival Board of Directors are so excited for the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival and are looking forward to celebrating the 60 years of Carnival with the community,” said Deb White, Chair of Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “There are going to be so many great events to attend, both new and the repeating events. We are also bringing back some of the old favorite events. There is always something for everyone and the 60th will be a year to remember!”

Anyone is welcome to host an event during Vernon Winter Carnival. Organizers have a choice to host a free event or a ticketed event. Ticketed events not only generate money for the organizer, but also support Vernon Winter Carnival Society. All events that are submitted are promoted under the Carnival umbrella including a listing in the Carnival

brochure, which has 16,000 copies printed and distributed throughout the North Okanagan and outlying regions.

The deadline for event applications is Oct. 13. For more information on events or how to become a sponsor of Carnival contact Vicki Proulx at info@vernonwintercarnival.com

To download an event or sponsorship application visit www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

