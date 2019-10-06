Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

The Observer asked: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

In September, the B.C. government brought British Columbians a step closer to legislation that would make daylight saving time year-round. The Observer took to the streets to ask people their thoughts on the matter, here are some of those responses.

“I like the idea that they’re going to go through with this. The time change always bothers me.” – Dietmar Weber

“Yeah let’s do it. I own Namaste yoga wellness centre and I just notice when we have the time change my students are just all off. They’re tired – it’s just unnecessary.” – Nancy Whitticase

“I would prefer we kept the same year round, no daylight savings. I’m pretty happy with it.” – Greg Profit

I’m in favour, I think it’s a big dislocation going from even an hour difference. It takes a while to get used to it.” - Joan Chadwick

“All of the stuff that’s going down and that’s what Horgan is worrying about? I’m more worried about his focus.” – Alan Wall

