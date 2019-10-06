Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

In September, the B.C. government brought British Columbians a step closer to legislation that would make daylight saving time year-round. The Observer took to the streets to ask people their thoughts on the matter, here are some of those responses.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“I like the idea that they’re going to go through with this. The time change always bothers me.” – Dietmar Weber
“Yeah let’s do it. I own Namaste yoga wellness centre and I just notice when we have the time change my students are just all off. They’re tired – it’s just unnecessary.” – Nancy Whitticase
“I would prefer we kept the same year round, no daylight savings. I’m pretty happy with it.” – Greg Profit
I’m in favour, I think it’s a big dislocation going from even an hour difference. It takes a while to get used to it.” - Joan Chadwick
“All of the stuff that’s going down and that’s what Horgan is worrying about? I’m more worried about his focus.” – Alan Wall