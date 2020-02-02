Word on the street: What does affordable housing mean to you?

The Observer asked: What does affordable housing mean to you?

The Observer asked: What does affordable housing mean to you?

With the constriction of 76 multi-family units being built the affordable housing development underway at 250 Fifth Avenue SW, 67 of them are dubbed to be affordable housing.The project, done in partnership by BC Housing and the Canadian Mental Health Association, is to include an additional 38 units with on-site supports for people who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. The Observer took to the streets to ask residents what affordable housing means to them, here are some of those responses.

“Being able to afford to live, but it’s not here though. Rents are ridiculous and very hard to come by.” – Laraine Corrie

“I never really thought about it but I think we need affordable housing, I think there’s a lot of people that need it.” – Mel Sandaker

“I mean there is not affordable housing in Salmon Arm I don’t think. Especially for people who are on assistance.” – Maxine Kaszas

“Something that’s possibly subsidized because this is the problem, who’s going to pay for it? Its a real problem now, I feel especially for people with young families.” – Bill Desouza