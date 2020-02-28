Michelle Kuster ladles a piping hot serving of chilli at WorkBC’s annual chilli cook off in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off
Employees also dressed in their favourite hockey jerseys for the event
Salmon Arm’s WorkBC office celebrated its patrons and Hometown Hockey week with a chili cook-off.
The event, held Friday, Feb. 28, has been running at the office since 2012 and is hosted as a way for the provincial career planner to show its appreciation to those who use its services.
“It’s just a good community event…,” said Sherry Law, regional manager at Work BC.
Event attendees tried six different options of chili and submitted their favourites into a ballot box to determine the winner of the cook off.
WorkBC employees also donned their hockey jerseys to celebrate Rogers Hometown Hockey.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Deidra Stewart, Michelle Kuster, Lisa Dewick, Jennifer Beckett, Naomi Moran, Debbie Ranahan and Tammy Bates show off the backs of their jersey’s at WorkBC’s annual chilli cook off in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)