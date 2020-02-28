WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off

Employees also dressed in their favourite hockey jerseys for the event

Michelle Kuster ladles a piping hot serving of chilli at WorkBC’s annual chilli cook off in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s WorkBC office celebrated its patrons and Hometown Hockey week with a chili cook-off.

The event, held Friday, Feb. 28, has been running at the office since 2012 and is hosted as a way for the provincial career planner to show its appreciation to those who use its services.

“It’s just a good community event…,” said Sherry Law, regional manager at Work BC.

Event attendees tried six different options of chili and submitted their favourites into a ballot box to determine the winner of the cook off.

WorkBC employees also donned their hockey jerseys to celebrate Rogers Hometown Hockey.

