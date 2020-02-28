Michelle Kuster ladles a piping hot serving of chilli at WorkBC’s annual chilli cook off in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off

Employees also dressed in their favourite hockey jerseys for the event

Salmon Arm’s WorkBC office celebrated its patrons and Hometown Hockey week with a chili cook-off.

The event, held Friday, Feb. 28, has been running at the office since 2012 and is hosted as a way for the provincial career planner to show its appreciation to those who use its services.

Read more: Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

“It’s just a good community event…,” said Sherry Law, regional manager at Work BC.

Event attendees tried six different options of chili and submitted their favourites into a ballot box to determine the winner of the cook off.

WorkBC employees also donned their hockey jerseys to celebrate Rogers Hometown Hockey.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Deidra Stewart, Michelle Kuster, Lisa Dewick, Jennifer Beckett, Naomi Moran, Debbie Ranahan and Tammy Bates show off the backs of their jersey’s at WorkBC’s annual chilli cook off in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier

Just Posted

Silverbacks’ Hirose named to All-Star squad

Veteran defenceman coming off an impressive 2019-2020 season.

WorkBC celebrates patrons with chilli cook off

Employees also dressed in their favourite hockey jerseys for the event

Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

Okangan Singer-Songwriter Competition auditions underway

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Salmon Arm history in pictures

Skiing is good up Rifle Range Road

Most Read