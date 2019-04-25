File photo. (Image: Judie Steeves)

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

A presentation about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan is coming to Vernon.

It will contain practical information for people who want to make changes to an existing landscape or create a new landscape, as well as for those who are new to gardening in the Okanagan, by using less water. Experts assert that almost any style of gardening is possible using water-wise horticultural principles.

Okanagan xeriscape specialist, Eva Antonijevic uses her extensive photo collection to illustrate the principles of water-wise landscape design and planning, soil improvement, practical turf areas, efficient irrigation, use of mulch, good maintenance, and appropriate plant selection. This workshop aims to teach locals how to get started with creating a xeriscape landscape and where to find further information.

Registration is required. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Allan Brooks Nature Centre. Those interested can purchase tickets online or register by calling 250-260-4227. Tickets cost $25.

Related: Xeriscaping can create beautiful yards

Related: MAKE WATER WORK: Xeriscape works for longtime gardener

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returns

Just Posted

City wants help compiling child-care inventory

$25,000 grant to help create plan to fill child-care needs in Salmon Arm

Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

City seeks clarity and options on restricting drone use in sensitive ecological areas

Celista woman asks that people stop swiping daffodils from memorial bed

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

New bargaining dates set for Interior mill workers, owners

Northern agreement expected to set a precedent for local workers during May negotiations

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returns

Donations, which will be given to the VJH Maternity Ward, are being accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Most Read