Young Salmon Arm resident gives gifts of love to cats and dogs

Girl would like residents to help make sure all stray animals stay warm this winter

Katelyn Brook provided Shuswap Paws Rescue Society with about $180 worth of cat products on Dec. 10, 2020, money she earned herself because of her wish to help cats. (Contributed)

Katelyn Brook loves animals, a love she recently transformed into food, toys and more for cats.

Twelve-year-old Katelyn’s beloved cat Nebula came from Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. She decided she wanted to pay the society back in some way, so she gathered up money she earned at her grandma’s farm as well as birthday money. She turned it into gifts for cats. About $180 worth of special items for cats.

“I feel like cats, they needed a Christmas present and I just wanted to do that,” Katelyn said. “I’ve always loved animals, they’re so cute and I really wanted to help them.”

This past summer she made dog and cat toys and donated them, plus food, to the SPCA.

Her next plan is to do some jobs for the SPCA, purchase dog supplies such as treats and toys, and then donate them all back to the SPCA.

Katelyn said she hopes to keep providing gifts to animals as long as she’s earning money.

At this time of year, with stray dogs and cats out in the cold, she’d like to make sure they can get warm for the winter.

She said she and her grandma trapped stray cats and gave them to the rescue society, which took care of them and then found them homes.

Her long term goal is to become a veterinarian, perhaps taking care of dogs and cats or even becoming a marine veterinarian.

Katelyn’s mom Bev expresses pride in her daughter’s actions.

“I think it’s just a great thing she’s doing, I love that she wants to continue.”

