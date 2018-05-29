Your Shuswap with Alan Harrison

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

Alan Harrison in action on the ball diamond, as a member of the Almost Angels. (Photo contributed)

This week we are profiling city councillor and recently retired school principal Alan Harrison who was raised in Salmon Arm, on a rural property on Foothill Road.

He completed his schooling in Salmon Arm, including my first year post-secondary at Okanagan College, and graduated from UBC in 1983.

“My wife and I then moved to Tumbler Ridge, to open the new school there. We were fortunate to return to Salmon Arm in 1988, and raise our three boys here.”

And what does he think of the Shuswap?

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Friendly, beautiful, outdoors.

The images that come to mind are cresting the hill coming into Salmon Arm from the east seeing McGuire Lake and from the west, Mt. Ida. We live in such a beautiful place with huge opportunity.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

A bypass route for big trucks, so that they could safely get to where they need to go, without passing through downtown.

What’s your favourite local company?

There are many. We try to shop local as much as possible, and appreciate those innovative companies that provide employment in the industrial park and downtown.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

The SABNES trail and wharf walks on the water front.

The Larch Hills to Cec’s cabin on cross country skis.

The downtown browsing and having coffee in the many places there.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

I see Salmon Arm growing steadily over the next 20 years. We have been discovered! We need to welcome everyone: families, retirees, people from everywhere.

I see a walking trail from Peter Jannick Park to the Switzmalph Cultural Centre located on the Neskonlith Lands, on the north side of the Salmon River.

I see an expanded innovation sector in our City.

I see a truck bypass that enables large trucks to travel a route other then through downtown.

