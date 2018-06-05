Your Shuswap with Cindy Keehn

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Cindy Keehn. She’s happily married to Darcy Keehn with two grown kids, Justin and Cody. Justin is a cook at G-Pops Diner and Cody lives in North Van working at Fountain Tire.

Cindy had been working, but due to medical issues she now spends her time exploring wonderful Salmon Arm.

“I love to help people and plan to volunteer my time,” she says.

And what does she think of the Shuswap?

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

In 1981 while living in Maple Ridge. At age 10, my parents said, “we are moving to Salmon Arm.”

I was like where? I had never even heard of it. Now this beautiful town is my home and I love it. People are friendly and helpful, the town is very pretty and reasonably quiet. Every morning I walk at the wharf and everyone says ‘good morning.’ This town is very beautiful

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Better handicap access everywhere.

What’s your favourite local company?

My favorites are the Tea and Spice shoppe and for your hair, The Color Bar.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Salmon Arm Wharf/ bird Sanctuary is a beautiful walk, plus Heralds Park Beach and Falls, when they reopen. Just wander the town as it’s beautiful Go to WOW if in town on a Wednesday.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Growth.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.