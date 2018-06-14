Your Shuswap with Sylvia Lindgren

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Sylvia Lindgren, a wife and mother of three grown children and one grandchild. She work as an education assistant with School District 83 and sit as president of CUPE 523.

She enjoys sailing, reading, advocacy, and political activism.

And what does she think of the Shuswap?

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

A beautiful region.

Salmon Arm gives us the best of small town living with its wide open spaces and clean lake. There are ample outdoor activities from camping and fishing to skiing and snowmobiling. The lake is perfect for swimming and boating and it has been a great place to raise a family.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

A broader appeal. Currently the economic climate is lacking in that there is not enough school and work opportunities for the young people who would like to stay here after high school. Teenagers don’t have many choices for entertainment and activities unless they play sports and the nightlife here is non-existent. We need to make sure we are providing for the needs of all age groups.

What’s your favourite local company?

There are so many. We frequent the local coffee shops like the Pie Company and Eco Treats. We also visit many local restaurants with a particular soft spot for The Barley Station and the Hungry Panda. The local theatre and performing arts theatre always promise great entertainment.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

Margaret Falls, Wednesday on the Wharf, Roots & Blues Festival

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

A growth of small local businesses attracting workers of all ages, providing a living for families, young and old. I would like to see a safer highway, a larger airport, and a complex that includes a performing arts theatre. A lively night life that caters to both young people and those of us who are approaching retirement but not ready to give up our social life.

