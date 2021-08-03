Zombies take over North Okanagan’s Field of Screams

Around 2,400 are expected to traverse through three haunted corn mazes during the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch this October. The Once Upon a Nightmare themed event goes Oct. 25, 26, 29 & 30. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

The dead will walk again this fall at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch as Field of Screams unveils its 2021 theme: Zombie Apocalypse.

Limited tickets are already on sale for the popular event’s comeback after COVID-19 cancelled it last year.

Field of Screams is the brainchild of former ranch manager Glen Taylor, a councillor for the District of Coldstream. A corn maze had been built and used throughout the summer to enhance the visitors’ experience, and Taylor was looking for a way to extend the season into October with a theme around Halloween.

That year, the Okanagan Science Centre joined O’Keefe Ranch and the first Field of Screams event was held.

Taylor met Matt Brown, the creative directing ‘evil genius’ behind Field of Screams. Brown is an experienced actor and acting teacher with a history of working in the film, television, and theatre industry.

“He manages to combine his love of horror and the bizarre with his acting background in order to bring Field of Screams to life in the scariest way possible,” said Thompson.

Throughout the years, Taylor and Brown have become the architects of fear behind the Okanagan’s No. 1 must-see event.

For tickets and more information, visit fosokanagan.com.

– with Roger Knox, Black Press files

