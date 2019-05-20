Column: Parallel parking surveys and precedent

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

The question of one hour or two regarding free parking on the streets of downtown Salmon Arm is once again up for debate.

Both Downtown Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce are surveying their members on whether or not the current time limit for parking on downtown streets should be extended from one hour to two.

Our related story elicited numerous comments from readers with thoughtful arguments for and against. Not surprising, given how heated things got on this very issue six years ago.

In July 2013, at the request of Downtown Salmon Arm, through the city’s Downtown Parking Commission, city council agreed to extend the parking time on Hudson Avenue, between Shuswap and Alexander streets, from one hour to two for a six-month trial period.

In response, businesses located in that section of town launched a petition opposed to the change – 18 of the 21 affected businesses signed it. (A second petition saw 39 businesses in favour of the parking change, but those businesses were all located outside the affected area.)

One former downtown business owner opposed to the time change explained how two people parking two hours each in front of their store would cut off 50 per cent of their customer traffic during the day.

Read more: Street parking in downtown Salmon Arm: should it be limited to one hour or two?

Read more: Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

Read more: District gets aggressive on semis parking along Highway 1

This argument has once again been raised, as have concerns about limiting access to seniors and parking congestion caused by store owners and staff parking on the street instead of one of the paid downtown parking lots.

Another complaint in 2013 was a lack of consultation with downtown businesses. We expect this shouldn’t be an issue this time around.

Looking at neighbouring cities, we’re fortunate to have one hour of free street parking in downtown Salmon Arm and should enjoy it (and not abuse it) while we have it. If a new parking metre system goes in, as is being discussed, the question of one or two hours may depend on what you wish to pay for.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Deep concern after lifeguard charged with child sex offences

Just Posted

Video: Sicamous Museum gifted with model of historic CP Rail hotel

Calgary family with ties to the area commissioned intricate model for museum

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to the Okanagan

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone Award Foundation charity weekend in Kelowna

Crash disrupts Highway 1 traffic west of Chase

Reports indicate crash took place near Planter Road intersection

Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Our history in pictures: Early four-way stop in Salmon Arm

This photo was taken at the four-way stop where Wharf Road intersects… Continue reading

Column: Parallel parking surveys and precedent

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Okanagan nature centre fundraiser goes western

Allan Brook’s Nature Centre Wine and Wild West Fundraiser is on July 6

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Most Read