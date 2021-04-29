10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage

Evangeline Durupt recently named a top 10 finalist in European SAYS songrwiting competition

10-year-old Evangeline Durupt of Comox. Photo by Crystal Chowdhury - Crystal Clear Photography

10-year-old Evangeline Durupt of Comox. Photo by Crystal Chowdhury - Crystal Clear Photography

A songwriter from B.C. has made her way to the international stage as a finalist in an international songwriting competition, and she’s only 10 years old.

Comox Valley resident Evangeline Durupt was recently selected as a top 10 finalist in the international (age eight to 13) category in the Song Academy Young Songwriters competition for her song Colourful.

“I found out about a week or two ago,” said Durupt from her home. “I’m really excited and really proud of myself.”

Durupt, who explained the song is about spending time at her family’s cabin, the old-growth trees that surround the area and spending time with her best friend at the nearby lake has been singing and writing poems since she was four years old.

Song Academy · SAYS21 Finalists 8-12 years old International category

With her family’s help, she learned about the SAYS competition from her ukulele teacher Tracy Lynn, who encouraged Durupt to start a YouTube channel and register with SOCAN.

In addition to the ukulele, Durupt also plays piano and bass and particularly enjoys listening and singing to pop music.

There were more than 1,000 entries from young songwriters in Durupt’s category in the SAYS competition from across the world – both from experienced and new songwriters. Judges evaluated the songs on originality, lyrics, melody, composition, chords/instrumental and hit-making potential.

Founded in London, the SAYS competition will announce the top three finalists of all the different categories on June 1, with the winner announced on June 16. At the end of November, the organization is creating a showcase in London.

“If COVID gets better, I’d love to go,” noted Durupt. “I feel pretty good singing in front of other people. My music teacher allowed me to sing a solo in front my of classmates (recently).”

Her goal to be a pop musician, with her inspiration coming from one of her favourite artists, Taylor Swift.

For more information or to listen to other finalists, visit soundcloud.com/song_academy/sets


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony stages season finale
Next story
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Just Posted

District of Sicamous staff are working on a Good Neighbour Policy to help address unsightly premises, noise, nuisance properties and rodent infestations. Last year, residents in the community raised concerns about an escalating rat population. (File photo)
Sicamous bylaw update to help address unsightly properties, rodent infestation

Staff given the go-ahead to work on Good Neighbour Bylaw

A development permit application for 109 Finlayson St. proposes the addition of a patio and playground area for a food truck. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council supports development permit for food truck on district property

Applicant wants to add patio and playground to lot on Finlayson Street

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to proposed zoning and official community plan amendments for Gateway Lakewiew Resort in the North Shuswap. The CSRD is requiring the applicant to host a public information meeting. (Google Maps image)
Public meeting required on bylaw amendments for North Shuswap recreational property

Gateway Lakeview Resort application pursuing support for up to 375 sites

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Sicamous man reported missing found safe

RCMP seek information on missing 25-year-old Mathew Miles

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19 exposures reported at Keremeos school

Interior Health added the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School to the list of exposures

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

Wild Sky Sisters
Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Kelly Fosbery receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
COVID-19 vaccines now available in various Okanagan pharmacies

People aged 30 and up can now register to get their vaccines in Okanagan pharmacies

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

Most Read