A Mildly Wild evening planned

Mildly Wild of Victoria performs at the Owlhead Creek Bed and Breakfast this Sunday, Feb. 11. Mildly Wild photo

The Owlhead Creek Bed and Breakfast hosts Victoria’s Mildly Wild on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Join vocalist Eryn Sharpe, Leon Nagasaki on guitar, Nick Mintenko on upright bass and Alex Campbell on drums as they perform original jazz numbers that pull together new and classic influences, from the Beatles to Norah Jones and Lake Street Dive, in a unique way.

The evening will begin with an optional potluck supper at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7:30. Price for the concert is $15 per person, kids free.

Anyone who would like to come, but cannot afford the price, a donation to the local food bank is appreciated.

All money goes to the musicians.

Musician Ross Douglas is scheduled to play at Owlhead Creek B&B on Sunday, April 15, and Saltwater Hank returns on Sunday May 6.

For more information, call 250-836-2226 or visit owlheadcreek-bnb.ca.