A Million Dollars in Pennies performs in the Shuswap

The show is on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sunnybrae Hall

Mike Shaver and Stephanie Webster of A Million Dollars in Pennies will perform at Sunnybrae Hall on Saturday, July 9. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and reservations may be made at www.guestlist-online.com/event/amdip-at-sunnybrae-hall.

They’re coming home and they’re bringing their music!

Mike Shaver and Stephanie Webster of A Million Dollars in Pennies will begin a western tour at Sunnybrae Hall on Saturday, July 9.

“We’re very excited to be back playing at Sunnybrae Hall, which feels like home, and we have many fond memories and old friends,” says singer/songwriter Shaver, noting good friends Sue Kyle and Alan Bates will also perform. “They are great musicians and even better human beings and we’re excited to be sharing the stage with them.”

Shaver and Webster are also delighted to be making beautiful music in the old hood, which they have done since 2009 when they met while performing with Old Man’s Beard.

“It was a really fun time and when the band dissolved, we started A Million Dollars in Pennies 10 years ago,” Shaver says, pointing out the couple travelled across Canada to Newfoundland on their bicycles, playing pub and house concerts in exchange for accommodation.

Their musical talent earned them a ticket on VIA Rail’s music program from Halifax to Vancouver.

Seven years ago, the couple left their Shuswap home for Vancouver. They released a new album, “Decade in Spin,” in 2020 just prior to the pandemic, which shut plans for a tour down.

“The idea behind what to play on July 9 is that we’re trying to remember joyful things, all the beauty there is in the world, and have the show feature that,” Shaver says, calling the concert a little pause in a complicated and difficult time. “The war launched us from Covid into the next catastrophe when we hadn’t had time to catch our collective breath.”

Shaver says he has been busy writing new songs and he and Webster will perform new and old material in their popular acoustic folk style.

More than half the seats for the show have been sold, so fans are encouraged to reserve one online at www.guestlist-online.com/event/amdip-at-sunnybrae-hall. There will be no physical tickets and guests who are on the reservation list will be invited to bring cash and pay what they want at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

