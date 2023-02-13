Accomplished Canadian musicians bring latest project to Salmon Arm

Campbell Ryga and Chris Startup to debut new quintet at the Nexus

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts saxophonists Campbell Ryga, Chris Startup and their new quintet at the Nexus on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Contributed)

A pair of accomplished Canadian musicians and longtime friends are bringing their latest project to Salmon Arm.

Saxophonists Campbell Ryga and Chris Startup have shared a friendship and musical bond spanning three decades. In September 2022, Campbell’s move to Kamloops and Chris’ to Vernon marked the start of a new chapter in their musical partnership, giving birth to a fresh collaboration. On February 23rd, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club will host the highly anticipated debut performance of their new quintet.

Ryga is widely recognized as one of Canada’s finest saxophonists. He is a multiple award winner and nominee, including three Juno awards, and in 2000 was Jazz Report Magazine’s Alto Saxophonist of the Year.

Startup has worked as a Vancouver-based saxophonist since 1981. He has performed in a wide variety of musical situations, including big bands, jazz ensembles and pit orchestras. He also plays frequently with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Campbell and Chris are pleased to be joined by Sean Bray on guitar, Bernie Addington on bass and Dan Marcelino on drums.

The performance takes place at the Nexus at First Community (First United Church) on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7. Admission is by donation, and coffee, tea and treats are available at intermission.

Visit www.jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about upcoming shows hosted every second and fourth Thursday night. The website also provides a link for subscription to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

