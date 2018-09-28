The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein and her trio in concert at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Andrea Superstein to heat up the Nexus

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts Vancouver vocalist with trio on Thursday, Oct. 4

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein and her trio in concert at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Andrea Superstein, who will be accompanied by Jen Lewin on piano, Mark Nelson on drums and Remi-Jean Leblanc on bass, is a Vancouver based singer-songwriter and vocalist. She began her budding career in musical theatre, where she was introduced to the jazz standards of the Great American Songbook. She also took a shining to the sweet harmonies of ’50’s doo wop, the ethos of the ’60’s folk movement, and the driving rhythms of early soul. These are the key elements that make up Superstein’s unique approach to songwriting and performance.

Related: Andrea Superstein

Superstein’s latest offering, Worlds Apart, showcases her true gifts as vocalist, composer and arranger. The album consists primarily of original music in three languages (English, French and Hebrew), rounded out by classic standards. It celebrates her upbringing in Quebec, current home in Vancouver and her own Jewish heritage. With jazz luminary Elizabeth Shepherd as producer and co-arranger, the new record brings Superstein’s fresh, modern ideas to the forefront.

The album’s themes explore the nature of relationships in the modern age. In a world where we are becoming more and more disconnected from each other, where reliance on technology is simultaneously increasing our accessibility to reach each other and decreasing our access to impactful human contact. The album begs the question: how can we come closer together?

“With Worlds Apart I wanted to deliver something more personal by examining the specific timely issues we face in being connected in a modern world,” says Superstein. “Each of these identities simultaneously exist in conflict and in symbiosis – a concept that fascinates me on a sociological level. This contrast is not only explored in the lyrics but also reflected in the harmonic structure and the songs’ arrangements.”

Related: Old Guys assemble for Jazz Club season finale

Jazz Club events are held at the United Church Nexus, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE. Showtime is 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Mellencamp brings Canadian tour Nov. 10 to Kelowna

Just Posted

BC’s new wildfire mitigation program raises questions for regional district

CSRD directors want to know more about funding implications

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

Okanagan Syilx Nation Flag now flies above UBC Okanagan Campus

The flag will be a permanent installment at the University

Vehicle struck by flying boulder on Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Rocks fly off ridge on Highway 1 between Squilax and Sorrento, wreck tire

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Salmon Arm Apple Fest takes place today at Ross Street Plaza

Lots of family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Editorial: Kids and inner kids take the wheel at soap box derby

Salmon Arm’s Friendship Day Soap Box Derby offers all-ages excitement

The Ross Street underpass: Arguments for a ‘yes’ vote

Both viewpoints are being provided leading up to the city’s referendum question on Oct. 20

The Ross Street underpass: Arguments for a ‘no’ vote

Both viewpoints are being provided leading up to the referendum question on Oct. 20

Andrea Superstein to heat up the Nexus

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts Vancouver vocalist with trio on Thursday, Oct. 4

Taking a look at the Okanagan-Shuswap’s cowboy community

Shuswap Passion/Jim Cooperman

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read