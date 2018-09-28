Andrea Superstein to heat up the Nexus

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein and her trio in concert at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein and her trio in concert at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Andrea Superstein, who will be accompanied by Jen Lewin on piano, Mark Nelson on drums and Remi-Jean Leblanc on bass, is a Vancouver based singer-songwriter and vocalist. She began her budding career in musical theatre, where she was introduced to the jazz standards of the Great American Songbook. She also took a shining to the sweet harmonies of ’50’s doo wop, the ethos of the ’60’s folk movement, and the driving rhythms of early soul. These are the key elements that make up Superstein’s unique approach to songwriting and performance.

Related: Andrea Superstein

Superstein’s latest offering, Worlds Apart, showcases her true gifts as vocalist, composer and arranger. The album consists primarily of original music in three languages (English, French and Hebrew), rounded out by classic standards. It celebrates her upbringing in Quebec, current home in Vancouver and her own Jewish heritage. With jazz luminary Elizabeth Shepherd as producer and co-arranger, the new record brings Superstein’s fresh, modern ideas to the forefront.

The album’s themes explore the nature of relationships in the modern age. In a world where we are becoming more and more disconnected from each other, where reliance on technology is simultaneously increasing our accessibility to reach each other and decreasing our access to impactful human contact. The album begs the question: how can we come closer together?

“With Worlds Apart I wanted to deliver something more personal by examining the specific timely issues we face in being connected in a modern world,” says Superstein. “Each of these identities simultaneously exist in conflict and in symbiosis – a concept that fascinates me on a sociological level. This contrast is not only explored in the lyrics but also reflected in the harmonic structure and the songs’ arrangements.”

Related: Old Guys assemble for Jazz Club season finale

Jazz Club events are held at the United Church Nexus, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE. Showtime is 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter