Applications open for Sicamous Music in the Park summer concerts

Concertgoers gather for the Music in the Park summer concert series at the Sicamous Beach Park on Aug. 8, 2022. (Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce photo)

Applications are now open for musicians wanting to share their songs this summer in Sicamous.

The Music in the Park summer concert series, sponsored by the District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce, SASCU and the district, returns every Monday for eight weeks this summer starting on July 3.

Applications ask for information such as which dates over the summer a singer or band would be available to perform, and links to each act’s music on YouTube, personal website or music streaming platforms.

Only those acts being considered will be contacted by the chamber and the summer concert promoter.

Completed applications must be returned to sheila@sicamouschamber.bc.ca by April 3, 2023.

READ MORE: Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing

READ MORE: Request to display more hand-painted banners in Sicamous at odds with district marketing

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicSicamous