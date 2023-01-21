Concertgoers gather for the Music in the Park summer concert series at the Sicamous Beach Park on Aug. 8, 2022. (Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce photo)

Concertgoers gather for the Music in the Park summer concert series at the Sicamous Beach Park on Aug. 8, 2022. (Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce photo)

Applications open for Sicamous Music in the Park summer concerts

Concerts to be held Mondays starting July 3

Applications are now open for musicians wanting to share their songs this summer in Sicamous.

The Music in the Park summer concert series, sponsored by the District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce, SASCU and the district, returns every Monday for eight weeks this summer starting on July 3.

Applications ask for information such as which dates over the summer a singer or band would be available to perform, and links to each act’s music on YouTube, personal website or music streaming platforms.

Only those acts being considered will be contacted by the chamber and the summer concert promoter.

Completed applications must be returned to sheila@sicamouschamber.bc.ca by April 3, 2023.

READ MORE: Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing

READ MORE: Request to display more hand-painted banners in Sicamous at odds with district marketing

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicSicamous

Previous story
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff and Eagles goalie Gage Reimer pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrating after winning a gold medal March 9 in the sprint event at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre during the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. She has more to celebrate after winning gold in the biathlon event at the 2023 World Championships on her birthday. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates birthday with World Championship gold

Syracuse University trained instructor Missy Morrison Charko with her young dance students. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Viewpoint: Arts and culture are flourishing in the South Shuswap

Concertgoers gather for the Music in the Park summer concert series at the Sicamous Beach Park on Aug. 8, 2022. (Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce photo)
Applications open for Sicamous Music in the Park summer concerts